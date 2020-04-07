|
|
Stanley Timothy Forester
Pittsboro - Stanley Timothy Forester of Raleigh, NC, dearly loved son, brother, uncle, and friend, departed our world for the next, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the much-too-young age of 56. He leaves behind his parents, Stan and Maxine Forester of Pittsboro, NC, four older sisters, Christy Theiler (Kurt) of Dover, PA, Susan Williams of Black Mountain, NC, Dee Ruter (Paul) of Hanover, MC, Judy Bailey of Gastonia, NC, 13 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews, and we are all better for having been loved by him. Born September 30, 1963, Tim lived an outsized, joyful, adventurous life. He was a skilled electrical technician, salesman, business owner, and Navy veteran who served his country for six years, earning Meritorious Conduct and Navy Expeditionary medals and an honorable discharge. He adored soccer - both playing and watching it - and was a lifelong fan of the Liverpool Football Club. He enjoyed riding his 1988 BMW K100RS motorcycle with friends, working on mechanical, electrical, and woodworking projects in his shop, whipping up incredible meals to share with his loved ones, listening to live music with a large collection of all types of music. More than anything, he valued his family, and it takes a very big heart to love a family this large. Fortunately for us, no one had a bigger heart than Tim.
Due to social distancing restraints, a memorial service will be planned at a safer date. Friends and family may post tributes, memories and photos to this memorial site: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/tim-forester/2835
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020