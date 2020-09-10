Stella "Ruth" Eslinger Wallin
Alexander - Stella "Ruth" Eslinger Wallin, 82, of Alexander, NC went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Ruth was born in Cocke County, TN on June 27, 1938 to her late parents, John and Martha Mathis Eslinger. Married for 62 years with two children and two grandchildren, Ruth adored her family and found her greatest joy in spending time with them. She looked forward to gathering weekly with her family to share a meal and sing.
A passionate educator, Ruth served children and families for more than 40 years within the Madison County School System. An active member in church, she served tirelessly, taught Sunday School, and was a treasure to many. Gifted with a beautiful voice, she sang in church with the congregation and with her family gospel group.
Ruth enjoyed hobbies that challenged her to learn new skills. Especially skilled with technology, she enjoyed editing movies, developing graphic design, and creating personal cards for her friends and family. She was an excellent seamstress having created wedding dresses, baby blankets, and intricate crotchet doilies that are treasured by many.
She met all with a loving and welcoming heart and - having never met a stranger - was known by all for her endless, gentle kindness.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Ralph Eslinger, Ruel Eslinger and Paul Eslinger, and sisters; Mary Nell Williams and Orpha Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wendell Wallin; daughter, Sandra Ford (Ricky); son, Steve Wallin (Patricia); grandchildren, Jeremy Wallin (fiancée, Lashay Carver) and McKenzi Shook (Bryson); sister, Regina Hannon (Tony); brothers, Mayford Eslinger and John Eslinger; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; as well as many friends and loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Services with Pastors Steve Honeycutt and Austin Brigmon officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallin Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11th at the funeral home.
.