Stella Louise Moretti
Asheville - Stella Louise Britt Moretti was born September 26, 1920 and passed from this world Monday, November 2, 2020.
She spent her childhood in Asheville, graduating from Haw Creek High School and Cecil's Business College. Stella worked for the Asheville Chamber of Commerce. After leaving the Chamber of Commerce she worked for Wachovia Bank and accepted a transfer to Coral Gables, Florida. She married Adrian Moretti in 1949 and they moved to Europe and remained there until the early 1960's. Upon her return from Europe she worked for Wachovia Bank for 10 years until retirement. Health problems caused her to move to assisted living at WNC Baptist Home. The family would like to thank the staff at the WNC Baptist Home for their excellent care and thank Yvonne Chailet, Lois Davis, and Patty Mauer for their kindness and dedication to Stella.
Her survivors include her brother, James J. Britt III; nephew, Jeff Britt; niece, Diana Britt; cousin, Lois Davis.
A Graveside Service will be held at Bethesda Methodist Churchyard, 315 Old Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28805, at 11:00 am, Monday, November 30, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 219 Chunns Cove Rd., Asheville, NC 28805, where she was a lifetime member.
Morris Funeral and Cremation Care is serving the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com
