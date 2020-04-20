Services
Stella Rae Littleton Hillsman

Stella Rae Littleton Hillsman Obituary
Stella Rae Littleton Hillsman

Montreat - Stella Rae Littleton Hillsman, age 83, of Montreat, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020.

Stella was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on October 16, 1936 to Rassie and Fay Littleton. She lived in Louisiana until junior high, then moved to Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Stella graduated from Hattiesburg High in 1954. She attended Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi and graduated in 1958 with a major in English. She met John Lee Hillsman in Hattiesburg. She and John were married on August 15, 1958. They lived in Atlanta, Georgia until 1961 where he completed dental school at Emory University. They lived in Silver Spring, Maryland for two years, where John served in the army. They served as missionaries for the Presbyterian Church US in The Democratic Republic of the Congo from 1965 until 1972. John and Stella moved to Montreat, North Carolina in 1972. She and John joined Montreat Presbyterian Church, now Christ Community Church, in 1972, where they served and worshiped for many years.

Stella was a dedicated wife, beloved mother of five children, and grandmother to twelve grandchildren. Stella dearly loved her family and friends. Stella was a creative homemaker, worked at the Montreat Historical Foundation, and at her husband's dental practice. Stella spent time volunteering and ministering to people in need and had a unique gift of loving children of all ages. Stella was an avid reader, a gifted writer, enjoyed collecting antiques, and loved the arts and nature. She had a wonderful sense of humor and story-telling ability. Stella loved the Lord Jesus and looked to her faith for strength and guidance throughout her life.

Left to cherish Stella's memory are John, her beloved husband of nearly 62 years; son, Philip Hillsman (Nancy); daughters, Lauren Hillsman Robinson (Chris), Joan Hillsman Cope (Chumley), Holly Hillsman Upton (Mark), and Suzanne Hillsman Rushing (James); and grandchildren, David and Amy Hillsman, Lillian and Marilee Robinson, Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Florence Rose Cope, Laurel and Davis Upton, and William and Bennett Rushing.

Stella's last years were spent being loved and cared for in her own home due to dementia. Words cannot express the family's gratitude to the caregivers for their loving care of Stella through every stage of her illness. Thank you also to Christ Community Church and Four Seasons Hospice for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry-Hope for Tomorrow or the in honor of Stella Hillsman.

"In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, LORD, make me dwell in safety." (Psalm 4:8)

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
