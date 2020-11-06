Stephanie Arnold Keever
Asheville - Stephanie Arnold Keever, 40, of Asheville, gained her wings on November 6, 2020 after a 7-year fight with breast cancer.
Stephanie was born October 5, 1980 to Steve and Arlene Arnold. She was employed with Asheville City High School most of her working career. Stephanie was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Mt. Carmel Union Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by two grandmothers and one grandfather.
In addition to her parents, Stephanie is survived by her husband, John Keever; daughter, Kennedy Keever; sister, Teresa Wilson; grandfather, Jim Dixon; uncle, Alvin Dixon; special great aunt, Kattie Douglas (Frank); mother-in-law, Shirley Keever; sisters-in-law, Barbara Curry (Mike), Colleen Owenby (Kenny), and Melina Manning (Danny); and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.
Burial will be in Kennedy Cemetery in Sparta, NC on Monday.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com