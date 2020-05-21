|
Stephanie Megan "Meg" Gregory
Weaverville /
Jacksonville, FL - Stephanie Megan "Meg" Gregory, age 41, died of cancer, Monday, May 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.
Meg was born November 10, 1978 in Highland Park, Illinois and was a resident of Pinellas County Florida most of her life. She loved all sports, especially basketball which she played through her school years. Meg had a keen sense of humor and was a lover of cats, and an avid reader and writer. Her last years were spent in political activism; especially women's rights. Her deepest love was for her two nephews. Meg was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Gregory Vance.
Surviving are her parents, Stephen and Nan Swanson Gregory of Weaverville; brother, Philip Gregory and wife Leigh and their two sons Alvah & Whitman Gregory of Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 23, 2020 in West Memorial Park. Reverend Skip Gillikin will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 9:45 am to 10:45 am on Saturday at West Funeral Home prior to the graveside.
The family requests memorials to The New Direction Mustard Seed Project, PO Box 18745, Asheville, NC 28814 www.mustardseedmomentum.com
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Meg's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020