Stephanie Waldrup
Asheville - Stephanie Leah Gardner Waldrup, 45 of Asheville passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was the daughter of Cathey Allen Gardner and the late Ronald Gardner and was employed by Mission Hospital.
In addition to her mother, Stephanie is survived by her husband, Cimarron Waldrup; daughters, Hannah Waldrup Jarvis (Jesse) and Gabby Waldrup; brother, Jeffrey Gardner (Shawna); and granddaughter, Calli Savannah Jarvis.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Leonard Cole will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 6, 2019