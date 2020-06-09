Stephen Carter Swayne
Stephen Carter Swayne

Stephen Carter Swayne, 53, died in his home in mid-April, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Stephen was born in October, 1966 near Philadelphia, the son of Philip Evan Swayne and Ann Carter Swayne (later Bohan). He died after a lifelong struggle with complex and chronic health issues. He sought treatment repeatedly throughout his life and fought these issues with heart and courage.

Stephen was a landscaper by trade, at one point owning his own business in Asheville, NC, and was widely liked and respected by his peers and clients. He was a talented and creative artist and sculptor in his spare time, working in metal and other media. He was a responsible and loving caretaker for his mother Ann Bohan and for his uncle Kingdon Swayne, looking after them in their final days. He was devoted and reliable to those he held as friends.

He is remembered by his friends in Swannanoa, NC, as a good neighbor, and as a man who dearly loved his dog, Hallie, who he adopted and cared for after her mistress, Stephen's mother Ann, passed away in 2018.

Stephen is survived by his daughter Hannah Swayne of Langhorne, PA, and his brother and three sisters, who all reside in NC: Martha Swayne, of Clemmons, Rebecca Austin, of Greensboro, Donald Swayne and his wife Heather, of Reidsville and Judi Buckholz and her husband John, of Asheville. He is also mourned by his Leathem relatives (on his mother's side) in Connecticut and Wisconsin, and by his Swayne cousins in New Jersey, Washington, and California.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
