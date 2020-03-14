|
|
Stephen Harrison Buckner
Hendersonville - Stephen Harrison Buckner, age 42, of Hendersonville, went to his heavenly rest on Friday, March 13, 2020 at John F. Keever Solace Center. He is the son of Sharon Lynn Schoolcraft Buckner and the late Harrison "Junior" Buckner. Stephen is also preceded in death by a brother, Vincent Lester.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Rhonda Bisceglia; brothers, Jeffrey Buckner (Nicole), David Buckner and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 3:00pm Monday, March 16, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Jerry Cardwell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Buckner Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020