Stephen Robert Doty
Arden - Stephen Robert Doty, 74, of Arden, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Steve was born in Cisco, TX and grew up in Clyde, TX. He was a son of the late James Thaddeus and Helen Koops Doty. Steve was also preceded in death by one brother, Mark Doty.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha Cox Doty; four children, Tony Doty (Rebecca) of Arden, Doug Doty of Mills River, Greg Doty (Leanne) of Dunfermline, Scotland and Kami Doty of Fletcher; two grandchildren, Renee and Kaitlin Doty and one sister, Terry Covington (Rick) of Cedar Park, TX.
Steve proudly served in the US Air Force and was a graduate of Texas A&M. He worked as a meteorologist at the National Climatic Data Center in Asheville for 30+ years, specializing in weather records and history. He was a faithful and active member of Arden Presbyterian Church since 1981, serving as an Elder and a Deacon.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21 at Arden Presbyterian Church and will be livestreamed. Face coverings are required inside the church. Burial will be held in Charleston, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Faith Promise Ministry of Arden Presbyterian Church, 2215 Hendersonville Road, Arden, NC 28704.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a message or a memory with Steve's family, please visit his guest book online at www.grocefuneralhome.com
