Stephen Roberts

Stephen RobertsAsheville - Stephen Roy Roberts, 67, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.A native of Murphy, NC, Stephen was the son of the late Forrest and Betty Belle Thompson Roberts. Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Allison Roberts; daughters, Michelle and Ashley; son, Stephen; grandchildren, Daniel and Skye; sisters, Phyllis Marshall, Jackie Bell, and Sandra Kalis; and brother, Ken Roberts.The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Attendance is limited to 50 individuals and a mask/face covering is required. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.In lieu of a formal visitation, Mr. Roberts will lie in response at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for those who wish to pay their respects.The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com