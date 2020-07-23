Stephen Roberts
Asheville - Stephen Roy Roberts, 67, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Murphy, NC, Stephen was the son of the late Forrest and Betty Belle Thompson Roberts. Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Allison Roberts; daughters, Michelle and Ashley; son, Stephen; grandchildren, Daniel and Skye; sisters, Phyllis Marshall, Jackie Bell, and Sandra Kalis; and brother, Ken Roberts.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Attendance is limited to 50 individuals and a mask/face covering is required. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of a formal visitation, Mr. Roberts will lie in response at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for those who wish to pay their respects.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
