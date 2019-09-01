|
|
Stephen Vernon Gibson
Asheville - Stephen Vernon Gibson, 71, went to sleep in his body on June 27, 2019 and woke up present with the Lord.
Preceded in death by his parents Vernon Gibson and Marion Bond Gibson and former wife, Joyce Hill Gibson Brown. Steve is survived by his children Stephen "Chris" Gibson (Greta), Audrey Fedock (Jon), Alexander Gibson, and Jonathan Scott Gibson (Kelly); his grandchildren Garrett, Jonas, Sarah, Celia, and Olivia; siblings Timothy Gibson, Rebecca Brabham; and extended family, close friends, and acquaintances.
As a machinist, Steve used his mechanical mind and creativity to create and experiment. As a pool player, Steve's perspective and patience gave him a game advantage. As a CB operator Steve's voice reached across the miles. As a father, neighbor and friend, sharpened knives, repaired cars, modified weapons, and tinkered with things others may throw away. As a musician, Steve playing a guitar still lingers.
Steve took great joy in being a friend to those in need of encouragement and spending time with his family.
All are welcome to remember Steve on September 14, 2019 at Newfound Baptist Church, 2605 New Leicester Hwy, Leicester, NC at 11 AM with a covered dish lunch to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019