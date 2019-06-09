|
Steve Haney
Fairview - Steve Haney, 78, of Fairview, passed away June 5, 2019.
One of eleven children, Steve was born in Black Mountain, on September 5, 1940 to the late George and Bertha Haney.
Steve was a family man who was so proud of his kids, their spouses, and his grandkids. He was a sports enthusiast and was a Tennessee fan and alumnus. Steve never missed a sporting practice or game involving his children. Over the years, he developed wonderful relationships with all those he met including his kids' friends. Steve had a big heart, a big personality, and never met a stranger. He was a great storyteller, whether the tale was true or false. Steve loved the beach and enjoyed spending time with his breakfast buddies.
Steve is survived by his wife, Terry Haney; daughter, Janet Haney Amburgey and her husband, J. Thomas Amburgey; son, Jonathan Michael Haney and his wife, Rachel Levine Haney; grandchildren, Taylor Lane Amburgey, J. Griffin Amburgey, Julia Rose Haney, and Spencer Reid Haney; and siblings, Kay Bartlett, Bud Haney, Ann Knight, and John Haney.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals in Black Mountain.
A reception will be held at the Black Mountain Ale House, following the service, from 2:00 to 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Mission Hospital, Mission Heart staff, Dr. John Gardner, and Dr. Duncan Dorris.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019