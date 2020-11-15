1/1
Steve Higgins
1943 - 2020
Steve Higgins

Alexander - Steve Higgins, age 77, of Alexander, went to be with his Lord after a long battle with cancer, Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Steve was born February 9, 1943 in Yancey County, he was a resident of Buncombe County most of his life. He retired from Schneider Electric in 2003 after 34 years. Steve loved fly fishing and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Mary Will Proffitt Higgins; and his first wife, Joyce Rolland Higgins.

Surviving are his wife, Cora Franklin Higgins; daughter, Teresa Higgins; son, Ricky Higgins; step-daughter, Stephanie McDonald and husband Dan; step-son, Van Williams and wife Karen; three grandchildren, Stevie, Frankie and Stacy; a very special great grandson, Eli Sims; five step-grandchildren; one very special step great grandson, Madden Foster Shook; and one very special step great granddaughter, Zailah Gibbs.

His graveside service was held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in West Memorial Park, Weaverville. Reverend Gary Fender officiated.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Higgins' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
West Funeral Home
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
