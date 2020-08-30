Steve "Hutch" Hutchins
Marshall - Steve "Hutch" Hutchins, age 61, of Marshall, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital. He is the son of Laura Briggs Hutchins and the late John Nelson Hutchins. In addition to his father, Steve is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Hutchins. Steve was employed with Patton Construction Group as superintendent. He is a member and past deacon of Mt. Bethel Freewill Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janet Banks Hutchins; sons, Elijah and Van Hutchins; sister, Donna Hutchins; brothers, David Hutchins (Brigitte) and Sam Hutchins (Veronica); mother-in-law, Carolyn Banks and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Roy McPeters will officiate. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends 12:00 - 2:00PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, in memory of his dad, John Nelson Hutchins at 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org