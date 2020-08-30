1/1
Steve "Hutch" Hutchins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve "Hutch" Hutchins

Marshall - Steve "Hutch" Hutchins, age 61, of Marshall, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital. He is the son of Laura Briggs Hutchins and the late John Nelson Hutchins. In addition to his father, Steve is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Hutchins. Steve was employed with Patton Construction Group as superintendent. He is a member and past deacon of Mt. Bethel Freewill Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janet Banks Hutchins; sons, Elijah and Van Hutchins; sister, Donna Hutchins; brothers, David Hutchins (Brigitte) and Sam Hutchins (Veronica); mother-in-law, Carolyn Banks and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Roy McPeters will officiate. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends 12:00 - 2:00PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in memory of his dad, John Nelson Hutchins at 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved