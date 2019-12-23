Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Steven Alan Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Steven Alan Williams Obituary
Dr. Steven Alan Williams

Asheville - Dr. Steven Alan Williams, 63, died peacefully at the Keever Solace Center in Asheville on December 18, 2019, after bravely battling colon cancer for over two and half years. Born on May 10, 1956, in Asheville, North Carolina, Steven was the youngest of three children of the late Lloyd Edward Williams and Eva Estelle Craft Williams. Steven is survived by his brother Ed Williams (Jan), sister Patsy Williams Agee (Royce), as well as an uncle, seven cousins, two nephews, six nieces, three great-nephews, two great-nieces, and his beloved miniature Schnauzer rescue dogs, Max and Willie.

Steven graduated from Asheville High School, completed his bachelor's degree at Mars Hill College, and then his masters and doctorate in music arts at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His gift for music performance flourished from an early age, accepting his first paid position as a church organist at the age of 13. His expertise was recognized in countless ways, including being awarded the Prix d'Excellence in 1980 while studying under Marie-Claire Alain at the Conservatoire National de Musique, France, and winning First Place in the 1981 National Organ Playing Competition in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Steven began his professional career at Warren Wilson College in 1981 as the chapel and college organist and accepted a teaching faculty position in the Music Department in 1982. He served as chair of the Music Department from 1985-1989 and again from 1992-2007. In 1990, Steve was the first Warren Wilson faculty member awarded the honor of Teacher of the Year. Throughout most of his years at the college, he also served as the Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church organist, music director and chapel choir director. In the wider community, he was Assistant Conductor and Accompanist for the UNCA Community Chorus from 1989-1990, and for the Asheville Symphony Chorus from 1999-2009. Active for many years in the American Guild of Organists, he served as Dean of the Western North Carolina chapter from 1999-2001.

In addition to being an exceptional musician, choral director, teacher, and mentor, Steven had a rich and varied personal life. His passions included opera, sci-fi, musical theatre, cooking, and animals of all kinds. Above all of this, he will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, and his unfailing love and dedication to his many dear friends near and far.

A celebration of Steven's life will be held at the Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church and College Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, with a reception to follow in the Ransom Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, you may remember Steven through a gift to CarePartners Hospice, Schnauzer Rescue of the Carolinas, ABCCM, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, or other . Condolences may be sent to Patsy Agee, 806 Melville Avenue, Danville, VA 24540.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
Download Now