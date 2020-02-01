|
|
Steven Dale Landreth
Asheville - Steven Dale Landreth, 66, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
An Asheville native, Steven was a son of the late Franklin and Betty Lyda Landreth. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Landreth.
Mr. Landreth is survived by his son, Clint Landreth; sister, Sheila Gasperson; and former wife, Joyce Landreth.
A private service for his family will be held at Green Hills Cemetery.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020