Asheville - Steven Michael Doan, 50, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a former Surveyor with the state of North Carolina, a member of Elk Mountain Baptist Church and currently attending Riverside Baptist Church. He was a 1987 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School and attended A-B Tech.
Steven was the son of Bruce Doan and Brenda Bonham Doan.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his daughter, Megan Schooler and grandchildren Ayla and Asa all of Asheville; sister, Karen Ray (Corey) of Asheville; uncle, Brooks Doan of Weaverville and special uncle, Michael Bonham of Asheville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. John Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in Sluder Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Bonham, Corey Ray, Donnie Davis, Jimmy Penley, Dennis Freeman and Kelvin Honeycutt.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 1, 2019