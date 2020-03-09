|
Steven Harold Thornton
Asheville - Steven Harold Thornton, 66, of Asheville, died Monday, March 2, 2020.
A native of Jackson, MI, he was a retired registered nurse with Charles George VA Medical Center and a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; mother, Nancy; brother, Jim, Nephew, Justin; niece, Angelina Barnes; one great nephew; four great nieces and his good friend, Halo.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road.
An online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020