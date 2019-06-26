|
|
Steven Joseph Wood
Candler - Steven Joseph Wood, 63, of Candler, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 20, 2019 in his residence.
Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he was the son of Patricia A. (Kriva) Boyd and the late Ronald E. Wood.
Though Steve had a tough exterior, he had a kind and gentle heart; he was selfless and will be missed by his friends and family. A dedicated Packers fan, he was a collector of and had a love of trains and was a member of the Train Collector's Association. An electrical contractor by trade, he was also a member of the Contractor's Guild.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by 2 children, Graham and Sarah Wood.
A Celebration of Steven's life and an informal Time of Sharing will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Resort, Asheville.
To place a condolence online, please visit grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 26, 2019