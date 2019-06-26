Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Crowne Plaza Hotel and Resort
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Joseph Wood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven Joseph Wood Obituary
Steven Joseph Wood

Candler - Steven Joseph Wood, 63, of Candler, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 20, 2019 in his residence.

Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he was the son of Patricia A. (Kriva) Boyd and the late Ronald E. Wood.

Though Steve had a tough exterior, he had a kind and gentle heart; he was selfless and will be missed by his friends and family. A dedicated Packers fan, he was a collector of and had a love of trains and was a member of the Train Collector's Association. An electrical contractor by trade, he was also a member of the Contractor's Guild.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by 2 children, Graham and Sarah Wood.

A Celebration of Steven's life and an informal Time of Sharing will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Resort, Asheville.

To place a condolence online, please visit grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now