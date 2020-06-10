Stewart "Buck" Edwards
Bald Mountain Community - Stewart "Buck" Edwards, age 87, of the Bald Mountain Community, entered
into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at his home.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Belle Wilson Edwards and daughters: Marvetta Jean Banks and husband, Johnny, of Burnsville and Beverly Ann Rice and husband, Terry, of Black Mountain. Numerous other family members also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13th in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services with Pastor Dewayne Riddle officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Hensley Family Cemetery.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.