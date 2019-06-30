|
Stuart Alan Ryman
Fairview - Stuart Alan Ryman, 59, of Fairview, North Carolina, passed away on May 24, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family.
Stu was born in Portland, Oregon on December 9,1959 to Elizabeth Caroline Ryman and Kenneth Willard Ryman, both deceased.
Stu graduated from the University of Idaho with a BS in Geological Engineering in 1983. He spent the first half of his early professional career on the west coast as an Environmental Consultant focused on remediating contaminated groundwater on industrial properties and landfills. In 1998 he and his family moved to Asheville, North Carolina where he co-founded a consulting firm, Altamont Environmental, Inc. with his good friend, Jim McElduff. Stu became the principal owner in 2006.
Though never prideful, Stu felt a great satisfaction in providing gainful employment for a growing staff in the small town of Asheville, where professional opportunities were limited. Stu always put tremendous effort into making the office a productive and satisfying place to work. He often expressed gratitude for his hardworking staff, who helped make Altamont Environmental a success. With a strong work ethic, professional skill and fairness, Stu developed good working relationships in this community he cared so much about, from small county projects, to stream restoration, to complex Federal government Superfund sites.
In 2016 Stu merged Altamont Environmental, Inc. with Anchor QEA, a national Seattle-based professional engineering firm, which will continue, and expand, Altamont's legacy, under its new name.
Stu's pragmatism, diplomacy and vision made him a valuable board member for The Cradle of Forestry, Evergreen Community Charter School and the Southern Appalachian Highland Conservancy. In addition to being an engineer and businessman, Stu was a farmer at heart and enjoyed working his family's ten acres in Fairview as well as his wife Nancy's family farm in Alabama. He became a champion of pollinators and not only planted gardens of his own but diplomatically encouraged his corporate clients to manage their properties to promote pollinators and other wildlife. Stu was happy to witness over 1000 acres of one of his federal job sites become a Conservation Easement, an idea he introduced and worked toward for many years.
Stu was positive, generous, funny and steady. He was the ultimate project manager, goal setter and problem solver, a visionary, and mentor to many. He loved boats, fly fishing, traveling, learning, dogs, the Oregon desert, rivers (especially the Deschutes), Oregon Ducks college football and, most of all, his family.
After a vigil at home, the family held a green burial for Stu in the family cemetery on the farm in Alabama.
A celebration of Stu for family and friends will take place at a later date.
Stu is survived by Nancy Hope Herring Ryman, his wife of 29 years; his son Will Alston Ryman, of Wilmington, NC; his daughter Lila Hope Ryman of Fairview, NC; sister Sandy Turney (Ken) of Vancouver, WA; brother Steve Ryman; niece Tove Ryman (Rayner), of Seattle, WA; nephews Jim Turney, Tim Turney (Jonelle), of Portland, OR and Leif Ryman of Ghana; great nephew Hunter Turney and great-niece Lydia Turney of Portland, OR.
Stu is loved and missed by a large extended family of in-laws, nephews, nieces, and a great niece.
Sincere thanks goes to the family members, on both sides, who interrupted their lives on numerous and extended occasions to provide loving care and support for Stu and his family over these past few years. Heartfelt thanks also to the professional caregivers who showed us such loving care every day and to the Death Doulas whose experienced and loving support and skill showed us the way through this terrible, beautiful journey.
If you wish, please make a contribution in Stu's name to the Southern Appalachian Highland Conservancy, Pisgah Legal Services, Clean Water for North Carolina or the University of Idaho Geology Department. Thank you.
Please send messages for the family to [email protected]
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019