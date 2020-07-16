Sue B. Hill
Canton - Canton - Carolyn Sue Burnette Hill, 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mission Memorial Campus.
Carolyn was a native of Haywood County and a daughter of Carrie Louise Cathey Burnette and the late Chester Atlas Burnette. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith "Kiffer" Hill, who died in 2011. Sue worked for Blue Ridge Paper Company for 30 years and retired in 2011. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville and the activities and hobbies that Sue loved to go to yard sales, gardening, and spending time at her lake house at Lake Chatuge. The joys of her life were her three grandchildren and her beloved dog "Chissum".
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Tony Francis and his wife, Vesna, of Candler; two sisters, Nancy Stamey and Janie Mathis, both of Canton; two brothers, Danny Burnette and wife, Robyn, of Canton and Billy Burnette ad wife, Dana, of Clyde; three grandchildren, Andjelka Mae, Luka Aleksandar, and Milica Sue Francis; and her special friends, Joanne Karn and husband, Melvin, of Leicester.
At the request of the family, services will be private however the service will be live streamed for those who wish to view it at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 with the Reverend Josh Fields officiating. A link will be provided on Sue's website obituary. Burial will follow at Bon-A-Venture Cemetery on Newfound Road. Sue will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday at Wells Funeral Home in Canton for friends to visit and sign the guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bon-A-Venture Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 32 Rhoda Street, Canton, NC 28716.
