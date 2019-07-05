|
Sue Bishop Bailey
Asheville - Ella Sue Bishop Bailey, 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at The Oaks of Sweeten Creek.
A native of Buncombe Co., Sue was a daughter of the late Clifford and Sadie Carland Bishop. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Helen Souther and Ailene King.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Floyd David Bailey; daughter, Sharon Reynolds (Rick); granddaughter, Elizabeth Reynolds; sisters, Ruth Thomas (Keith), Virginia Ledford (R.L.), Martha Wright (Dan), Callie Galyean (David), and Shirley Brown (Ralph); and brothers, Wilson Bishop (Niece) and Carl Bishop (Linda).
Funeral services for Mrs. Bailey will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Asheville Church of the Nazarene, 385 Hazel Mill Road, where Sue had been a longtime member. The Rev. James Staggs, Pastor Andrew Crimmins, and her brother, the Rev. Carl Bishop, will officiate. Interment will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Monday at the church, prior to the service.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 5, 2019