Sue Medford Hawkins
Leicester - Sue Medford Hawkins, 97, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Born in Haywood County, Mrs. Hawkins was a daughter of the late Frank Ray and Mattie Hill Medford and she was married to Curtis Ward Hawkins, who died in 1989. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Norma Eloise Medford and brothers Hilary Hill Medford and William Kyle Medford.
She was a member of Big Sandy United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Curtis Hawkins, Jr. (June) and Kyle M. Hawkins (K.T.); four grandchildren and a sister, Peggy M. Erwin.
The Rev. Ricky Townsend will officiate at a family graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Big Sandy United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Big Sandy UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Keith Wells, 188 Willow Creek Road, Leicester, NC 28748.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020