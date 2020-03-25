|
Sue Reeves Stark
Lakeland, FL - It is with great sadness that the family of Sue Reeves Stark, 85, announce she passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020 of natural causes in her Lakeland, Florida home.
She leaves her daughter Debbie Swayngim and husband Tom; son Rick Pressley and partner Donna Walsh; daughter Sandy Pressley and husband Guido Brouwers; son Randy Pressley and former wife Tina; grandchildren Heather Taylor (John David), Melissa Cerqueria (AJ), Jessi Pressley; niece Cheri Pressley; cousin Janet Stewart, and her five great grandchildren who loved their Nanny Sue.
She is preceded in death by her loving late husband Gerald Stark (2012) USMC and her grandson Daniel Pressley (2017).
Born in Asheville, NC on May 28, 1934 to Wiley and Leona Reeves. She graduated from Sand Hill HS. She spent her working years at Magnavox, Stencel Aero Engineering Corp and lastly with Buncombe County.
Sue (Momma) lived a rich life filled with love, laughter and joy. Her greatest joys were spending time and creating memories with her family. She loved and cared for the friends she met along the way, she loved to travel and experience new places, she was a huge NASCAR fan, and for the last few years of life she loved her dog "Buck" and he adored her. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date in Asheville NC. In the interim memorials can be made to . http://giftfunds.stjude.org/SueReevesMemorial and/or the ABCCM Veterans Restoration Quarters https://www.abccm.org/givenow in Asheville NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020