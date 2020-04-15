Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Capps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Stevens Capps


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Stevens Capps Obituary
Sue Stevens Capps

Candler - Sue Stevens Capps, 91, of 455 Liberty Road, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Capps was born in Buncombe County to the late Richard Charles Stevens and Fannie Sue Roberts Stevens. She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Gene Thomas Capps, Jr.; brothers, Frank C., Robert, Henry, Merritt, George and Tom; sisters, Virginia, Alice, Ella Mae and Rosalie.

Sue was a homemaker who enjoyed collectibles and traveling every chance she got! She loved her church class both at Macedonia Baptist Church and at Eastside Baptist Church in Orlando, FL. She was a dedicated and faithful Christian who loved the Lord! She loved arts, crafts and flowers. She especially loved to visit Disney World while they lived in Winter Park, FL, to see all the wonderful flowers, at least once a week. She will be extremely missed by her family and all that knew her. She was such a kind hearted and loving soul, her family was everything.

Surviving are her husband of 74 years, Gene Thomas Capps of the home; children, Steve Capps and wife Adriana of McDonough, GA, Vicki Cooper and husband Ken of Greenville, SC, Dana Capps and wife Lizeth of Candler, Phillip Capps and wife Penny of Weaverville; several grandchildren; sister, Nell Bell of Asheville; brother, Joe Stevens of Leicester and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held Friday, April 17, 2020. Burial will be at Green Hills Cemetery.

To sign Mrs. Capps' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -