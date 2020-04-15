|
|
Sue Stevens Capps
Candler - Sue Stevens Capps, 91, of 455 Liberty Road, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Capps was born in Buncombe County to the late Richard Charles Stevens and Fannie Sue Roberts Stevens. She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Gene Thomas Capps, Jr.; brothers, Frank C., Robert, Henry, Merritt, George and Tom; sisters, Virginia, Alice, Ella Mae and Rosalie.
Sue was a homemaker who enjoyed collectibles and traveling every chance she got! She loved her church class both at Macedonia Baptist Church and at Eastside Baptist Church in Orlando, FL. She was a dedicated and faithful Christian who loved the Lord! She loved arts, crafts and flowers. She especially loved to visit Disney World while they lived in Winter Park, FL, to see all the wonderful flowers, at least once a week. She will be extremely missed by her family and all that knew her. She was such a kind hearted and loving soul, her family was everything.
Surviving are her husband of 74 years, Gene Thomas Capps of the home; children, Steve Capps and wife Adriana of McDonough, GA, Vicki Cooper and husband Ken of Greenville, SC, Dana Capps and wife Lizeth of Candler, Phillip Capps and wife Penny of Weaverville; several grandchildren; sister, Nell Bell of Asheville; brother, Joe Stevens of Leicester and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held Friday, April 17, 2020. Burial will be at Green Hills Cemetery.
To sign Mrs. Capps' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020