Susan Bowie (Roberson) Lambert
1944 - 2020
Susan Bowie (Roberson) Lambert

Fletcher - Susan Bowie Roberson Lambert: Passed unexpectedly on August 13th 2020 at her home. Born Sept. 1944 in Santa Barbara CA from an honored long military lineage family. Her mother was Eleanor "Ellie" (Kirchner Norman) and father William ("Duke") Dean Roberson. Duke was a highly decorated WW2 Marine torpedo bomber pilot who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor and received the "Distinguished Flying Cross". GG-Grandfather Ryland Tisdale was WW1 & WW2 hero and the US Gov. named Navy Warship "USS Tisdale" after him in 1943. Susan's middle name represents the Bowie relatives. Most notably Colonel James Bowie who is famous for creating the Bowie knife in 1827 (still popular today) and died fighting in the Battle of the Alamo. Susan is survived by her husband: John F Lambert, her sister: Lucy Pfirman (El Paso TX), her two daughters: Laura Lambert and Vanessa Binns, and her grandchildren: Hunter, Emma, Hope and Andrew. Susan & John met on a blind date while John was attending the US Naval Academy (later became a Commanding Navy Pilot for +20 years) and Susan was staying with her grandmother Norman in Annapolis. John fell in love immediately with his CA model and never looked back. After getting married in USNA Chapel in 1964 they were stationed around the world and finally settled in Fletcher NC to be close to Laura, Vanessa & the grandchildren.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
