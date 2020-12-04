Susan Carmichael
Margaret Susan Carmichael, 96, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Brooks-Howell Home in Asheville, NC.
Susan was born on December 25, 1923, in Laurel, MS, to the late William Merritt Carmichael and Mary Annie Williams Carmichael. After graduating from Laurel High School, she began to pursue her calling to service in the church by attending Scarritt College in Nashville, TN, where she received her BA in 1948 and MA in 1959, both in the field of Christian Education. Susan was ordained as a Deaconess in the United Methodist Church in 1960 and as a Diaconal Minister in 1977.
Susan served as the Deaconess Director of Christian Education at St. Luke's UMC in Jackson, MS, before moving to Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, NC, where she was a Professor of Christian Education for 35 years. She was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Divinity from Pfeiffer in 2010 in recognition of her exceptional leadership and service in the field of Christian Education. Susan was beloved by her former students and peers alike who noted her influence on their personal lives as well as their careers. Susan was also very involved in the installation of the statue of the University's founder, Emily Prudden. This statue includes a plaque honoring Susan and two of her colleagues for their contributions to Pfeiffer.
Susan is survived by a large and loving family who remember her fondly as a person who made each of them feel special with cards and calls and her generous spirit. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a great laugh and a ready smile. She loved to cook and to entertain and to have fun with family and friends. She was a good and close friend. She was interested and involved in life and was always open to new experiences and new people. Susan was one of a kind and will be missed.
A private family service is being planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to: Margaret Susan Carmichael Christian Education Endowed Fund Pfeiffer University Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 960, Misenheimer, NC 28109 or Groce United Methodist Church, 954 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
