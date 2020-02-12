|
|
Susan Delane Snowden
Asheville - Susan Delane Snowden, 68, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was a daughter of the late Herbert and Emma Johnson Snowden. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jay Snowden.
Susan was a graduate of Broward High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She was a member of AMVET's Post #333 of Black Mountain.
She is survived by her son, James Snowden; brother, Jerry Snowden and wife Kathy, and sister, Gayla Riccardi; and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial for the family was held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020