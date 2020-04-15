Services
Susan Elaine True


1956 - 2020
Susan Elaine True Obituary
Susan Elaine True

Asheville - Susan Elaine True, 63 went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020 peacefully at her home.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Lester N. Reece and Dorothy Ward Reece. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. True.

Surviving are her daughters: Chandrea Bartley and husband Jason, and Atia Triplett; grandchildren: Jaiden Bartley, Jamison Bartley, Jaxton Bartley, Jett Bartley, Devon Triplett, and Anthony Triplett; sisters: Barbara Almendinger and husband Randy, Diane Maute and husband Bob, and Pam Knighten and Phil Knighten; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Mrs. True was a graduate of Enka High School, and a retired paralegal. She enjoyed substituting with Buncombe County Schools. She loved the Lord, her family, helping others, and had a passion for books, art, and music.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Steadfast House, ABCCM, 20 Twentieth St., Asheville, NC 28806, Attn: Steadfast House or online at: www.abccm.org; or to Read to Succeed Asheville, PO Box 18652, Asheville, NC 28814, or online at: www.r2sasheville.org. Her family is establishing a local student education scholarship in her honor.

To sign Mrs. True's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
