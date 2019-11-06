|
Susan Elizabeth Forward
Asheville -
"Trouble is, you think you have time"
Susan Forward, 67, of 24 Smokey Road, Asheville, died peacefully with her husband by her side on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Sue is survived by husband of forty-four years Jim, daughter Kelly, sons Kris and Tom, and their wives Bethany and Dawn, grandchildren Avery, Max, and Carson, and brother-in-law Mike and wife Sylvia.
Sue's gentle and nurturing nature will be missed by all who knew her. Aside from being a devoted and warm wife, mom, and grandma, she was the consummate hostess, always willing to share a vegetarian recipe or give a hug to anyone who needed one, and the first to volunteer to lend a helping hand for a good cause. Sue's departure will leave a hole in hearts that may be difficult to fill, but serves as a reminder to treasure each moment we have with those we hold dear.
"Trouble is, we think we have time" - quoted Buddha. We did not know how little time we had, but memories and love of Sue will be cherished for eternity.
A memorial Celebration Of Life service for Sue will be held this Sunday, Nov.10th at Ambrose West at 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806
from 10am to 12pm
In lieu of flowers, please commit some random acts of kindness for your fellow human beings.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019