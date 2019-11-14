|
|
Susan Greene Johnson
Spruce Pine - Susan Greene Johnson, 56, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Laurels of Summit Ridge.
A native of Buncombe County, she resided in Spruce Pine for the past 20 years. She was a daughter of the late Frank James Greene and Cora Davis Greene.
Mrs. Johnson was a graduate of the 1981 class of A.C. Reynolds High School.
Surviving are her husband of 20 years, James Johnson; children: Thomas Ray Johnson, and Laura Ann Johnson both of Rutherford County; grandchildren: Christian, Riley, James, and Waverly; sisters: Sandra Dotson and husband Jerry, Nancy Price, and Linda Marshall and husband Kip all of Asheville; brother, David Greene and wife Pattie of Hendersonville; mother-in-law, Adean Ensor Johnson of Rutherford County; brother-in-law, Chris Rene Johnson and wife Angelica of Charlotte; nieces and nephews: Kelly, Kim, Kregg, Kris, Angie, Bailey, Carson, Matthew, and Emily; and her cats: Gwen, Tigger, and Bonnie.
Memorial services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Oakley United Methodist Church, 607 Fairview Rd, Asheville, NC 28803, with Rev. Kelly Dotson officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Mitchell County Animal Rescue, PO Box 308, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or online at: mitchellcountyanimalrescue.org
To sign Mrs. Johnson's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019