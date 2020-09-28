Susan Jane (LeBeau) Reith
Asheville - Susan Jane (LeBeau) Reith, 64, of Asheville, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her residence.
Born in Bristol, CT, she was the wife of the late Herbert W. Reith, Jr., and the daughter of the late Roland Phillip and Helen Elizabeth (Bielachowicz) Le Beau.
A loving wife and sister, she was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and a US Army veteran.
She is survived by a brother, Jack LeBeau of Arden, a niece, Jennifer Trometer, and a nephew, James LeBeau.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church with Father Adrian Porras officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 12:00 PM at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain. Susan will lie in state on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 AM to 5:30 PM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, where friends may sign the guest register and view the flag-draped casket.
