Susan Jane (LeBeau) Reith
Susan Jane (LeBeau) Reith

Asheville - Susan Jane (LeBeau) Reith, 64, of Asheville, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her residence.

Born in Bristol, CT, she was the wife of the late Herbert W. Reith, Jr., and the daughter of the late Roland Phillip and Helen Elizabeth (Bielachowicz) Le Beau.

A loving wife and sister, she was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and a US Army veteran.

She is survived by a brother, Jack LeBeau of Arden, a niece, Jennifer Trometer, and a nephew, James LeBeau.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church with Father Adrian Porras officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 12:00 PM at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain. Susan will lie in state on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 AM to 5:30 PM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, where friends may sign the guest register and view the flag-draped casket.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
September 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
