Susan Janene Holmes
Swannanoa - Susan Janene Holmes of Swannanoa, NC, passed away at Solace Center of Asheville on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 while surrounded by her family after complications from multiple strokes and a viral infection. She was 60 years old.
Susan was born in Covington, Louisiana on July 4th, 1958 to Billie and Ralph Holmes, Sr. Sue was the older sister to Ralph, Jr. and Lisa. Growing up and through college she excelled in athletics. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in finance, earned her master's degree in accounting at Bentley University in Boston, and most recently graduated with her MBA from University of Phoenix. She had a successful career in sales and marketing.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Emsley Pedrino (husband Donny) of Santa Ynez, CA, son Alex Horner (wife Katie) of Charleston, SC, father Ralph Holmes, Sr. of Swannanoa, NC, brother Ralph Holmes, Jr. of Rochester, NY, sister Lisa Holmes of Swannanoa, NC, and other loving relatives.
Susan was a dedicated mother, always teaching her kids the importance of helping others. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals and found it hard to say no when there was an opportunity to bring an animal home. Susan found enjoyment in simple things like her morning talks with her dad, going to the movies with her daughter, talking to her son-in-law about Crossfit, beach days with her son and daughter-in-law, and devouring a good book in one sitting.
Susan was an active member of Swannanoa Biltmore Church where she enjoyed gatherings with her friends. She particularly enjoyed her participation with friends at Hard Exercise Works where she was like a mom to others there. Susan also enjoyed her Sunday evenings where she was part of a bowling team with her sister, Lisa. She had numerous friends and was an especially giving person, frequently providing transportation, animal care, and house sitting for her friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 29, at 6 p.m. at First Baptist of Asheville. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, Black Mountain Home for Children, or Meals on Wheels.
Sue is reunited with her mom, Billie, her very best friend, Holly Horner, and all of her animals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019