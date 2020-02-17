Services
Susan Musialowski Obituary
Susan Musialowski

Detroit - Susan Musialowski, age 74 of Detroit, MI., and formerly of Asheville, NC. And Big Bay, MI. Passed away of February 10, 2020 at her private residence in Warren, MI. Susan was under hospice care for Lewy Body Dementia.

She was born on July 27, 1945 at North Detroit General Hospital, the daughter of Edward Stanley Musialowski of Detroit, MI., and Helen Garbowski of Detroit, MI.

She attended Holy Name elementary school, St. Cyril & Methodius high school, Wayne Community College and Wayne State University where she graduated with a Master's Degree of Fine Arts.

Susan loved art and was a clay artist and painter with a studio at Odyssey Center for Ceramic Arts in Asheville, North Carolina where she wintered from her home in Big Bay, Michigan.

Susan was a bird watcher, wonderful cook and a lover of the natural world that she experienced in the upper peninsula of Michigan while being a resident for twenty years. She loved old movies, her black cat Cosmos and just being in her home.

She is survived by her husband Chuck Glossenger, sister Elaine Walcyzk of Warren, MI., sister Louise Martin of Fraser MI., sister Diane Stroker of Clinton Twp.,MI., sister Helene Mathes of Clinton Township, MI., brother Edward Musialowski of Warren, MI. and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
