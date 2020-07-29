1/
Susan Slusher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Slusher

Arden - Susan Williams Slusher, 60, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Susan was born in Buncombe County to Robert and Sara McIntosh Williams.

She was formerly employed at The Oaks at Sweeten Creek as a Housekeeper and she had a love for horses.

In addition to her parents Susan is survived by her two children; Catherine Carmella Crook and Jacob Harold Crook; a sister, Lucinda Cottrell (Larry); a brother, Bruce Williams (Susan Maria) and a granddaughter, Grace Niffen.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Roberts Memorial Park in Arden.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved