Susan Slusher
Arden - Susan Williams Slusher, 60, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Susan was born in Buncombe County to Robert and Sara McIntosh Williams.
She was formerly employed at The Oaks at Sweeten Creek as a Housekeeper and she had a love for horses.
In addition to her parents Susan is survived by her two children; Catherine Carmella Crook and Jacob Harold Crook; a sister, Lucinda Cottrell (Larry); a brother, Bruce Williams (Susan Maria) and a granddaughter, Grace Niffen.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Roberts Memorial Park in Arden.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com