Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Susanne Purcell "Super" Curtis


1939 - 2019
Susanne Purcell "Super" Curtis Obituary
Susanne "Super" Purcell Curtis

Asheville - Susanne "Super" Purcell Curtis passed away on July 12, 2019 in Asheville NC at the age of 79.

The family will host a Memorial Service for Sue on Saturday, August 24rd, starting at 1 PM at Shuler Funeral Home, 125 Orr's Camp Road, Hendersonville, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Asheville Humane Society in Sue's name - https://www.ashevillehumane.org/donate.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 24, 2019
