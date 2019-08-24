|
Susanne "Super" Purcell Curtis
Asheville - Susanne "Super" Purcell Curtis passed away on July 12, 2019 in Asheville NC at the age of 79.
The family will host a Memorial Service for Sue on Saturday, August 24rd, starting at 1 PM at Shuler Funeral Home, 125 Orr's Camp Road, Hendersonville, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Asheville Humane Society in Sue's name - https://www.ashevillehumane.org/donate.
