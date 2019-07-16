|
Sybil Jean Beck Spivey
Middleburg, FL - Sybil Jean Beck Spivey, 84, graduated to Heaven on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was a resident of Buncombe County, and had moved to Florida in March 2018 with her daughter's family.
She was the daughter of the late Francis Bryson Beck and Mayme Queen Beck; wife of the late Robert "Bobby" Hoyt Spivey and sister of the late Catherine Mae Beck.
Mrs. Spivey was born on June 19, 1935 at the Balsam Mtn Inn in Jackson County, now known as The Grand Old Lady Hotel.
After moving with her family to Asheville in the 1940's, she graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School in 1953 and immediately began her career in the banking industry at various institutions in Asheville. After 43 years, she formally retired from the First Union National Bank.
Sybil loved to cook for her husband, family, and friends. Many, many lucky folks enjoyed her culinary skills, so much that they encouraged her to start her own catering business.
The most important things in her life were God, family, and friends. A priority, without fail, was her standing appointment at the beauty salon on every Friday at 11:30. She taught us all how to be prissy!
Surviving are her daughter, Marisa Spivey Oxner and husband Steve Oxner of the home; 2 granddaughters; 1 grandson and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at West Asheville Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Stan Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 PM Wednesday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 16, 2019