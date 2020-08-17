1/1
Sydney McGhee Harwood
Sydney McGhee Harwood

Swannanoa - Sydney McGhee Harwood, of Swannanoa, NC, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, August 7th, 2020. Mrs. Harwood was being lovingly cared for in the home of her son, Bruce, and his wife, Cheryl, at the time of her death. She had recently celebrated her 89th birthday on August 4th.

Born in Henrico County, Virginia, Sydney was predeceased by her parents, Julius and Laura McGhee; her husband, Oliver Harwood; her young daughter, Mary (at age 3); and her sister, Joanne Franklin.

Retired from Beacon Manufacturing as an executive secretary, Mrs. Harwood lived a simple life and gleaned much happiness being around family and friends. Surviving members of her cherished family include her son, Bruce Harwood (Cheryl); granddaughters, Stephanie Crabtree (Stephan) and Lacey Harwood; and two great-grandsons. Sydney was an avid reader and enthusiastic UNC Tarheel basketball fan.

Sydney McGee Harwood's life exemplified that of a dedicated, Godly woman. Whether at home, at work, or out with friends, she consistently demonstrated her Christian beliefs and morals. Church was a big part of her life, and she served as the organist at Swannanoa Heights Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years.

A graveside service will be held at the Mountain View Memorial Park, in Black Mountain, NC, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Officiants will be Pastor Bruce Robinson and Pastor Delain Whittemore. Pallbearers include Hubert Robinson, Johnny Wright, Mike Walker, Coleman Teague, Danny Gosselin, and Russell Whittemore.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
