Sydnor Truman Bartlett
Asheville - Sydnor Truman Bartlett, 81, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away on 17 September 2020. He was a gregarious barber, an avid golfer, an attentive deacon, and, as he liked to say, an all-around "bodacious" person with a huge capacity for joy. Syd loved God, his family, reminiscing, mountain views, putting, driving fast cars, sitting in a sunbeam, action movies, spy thriller books, peanut butter, and banana pudding. He was the son of Woodrow and Anna Jean Fox Bartlett. Syd is survived by his loving wife, Geneva, his daughter and son-in law Michele and Joe Nowak, his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren Lesley Bartlett, Brian Chanas, Phon Chanas, and Lila Chanas, and his brother Carl Bartlett. All are welcome to celebrate Syd's life on Wednesday, September 23 at 2 PM at Beverly Hills Baptist Church or in a quiet space in their own homes. The family asks that any donations made in Syd's honor go towards the food pantry at Beverly Hills Baptist Church.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and a guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com
.