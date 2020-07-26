Sylvia D. Portenier
Palmyra - Portenier, Sylvia D., 77, of Palmyra, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, William "Bill" Sizemore (US Navy Veteran); and is survived by her daughter Kathy Davis and husband, Erik; her step-sons Roger Sizemore and wife, Linda, Bob Sizemore and wife, Debbie, and Russell Sizemore; her sister, Laura Bradshaw; her granddaughter, Grace Perryman. Sylvia was a former resident of Asheville, NC who worked for 10 years at the Charles George VA Medical Center as Social Worker and the homeless veterans program. Following her retirement in 2005, she joined Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) and played a central role in securing the grant funding for converting a former hotel into the Veterans Restoration Quarters. Due to Covid, the family will have a private service Wednesday, July 29 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery Amelia Courthouse. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ABCCM at www.abccm.org