|
|
Tammy Bartlett Comer
Marion - On the evening of Friday, July 12, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family and friends, Tammy Bartlett Comer, age 59, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord at her residence following a long and courageous battle with cancer. The daughter of Wilma Styles Bartlett of Marion and the late James Carroll Bartlett, she was born in McDowell County, North Carolina on February 5, 1960.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, William James Kehler III.
Known for her infectious smile and never having had a bad day, Tammy proudly worked as a flight attendant with American Airlines. Following 20 years, she retired as a schoolteacher from McDowell County Schools. Tammy loved all of her students, she encouraged them with humor, wit and compassion that stretched far beyond the walls of the school. Having saw the World in vivid colors, she enjoyed gardening and attended Glenwood Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by the light of her life, her daughter, Madison Comer; one sister, Teresa Kehler Culbreath (Will) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; nieces and nephews, William James Kehler IV of Marion, North Carolina, Jonathan Bartlett Kehler of Dallas, Texas, Trey Culbreath and Andy Culbreath of Asheville, and Julianna Culbreath of Charleston, South Carolina. Tammy, who dearly loved her family, is also survived by her canine companion, Bo.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Comer will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Glenwood Baptist Church with Dr. Dennis Love, Mr. William Kehler and Mr. Jonathan Kehler officiating. Entombment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Tammy's memory are asked to consider, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, North Carolina 28043 or by visiting www.hocf.org.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Tiffany Avery, Dr. Susan Willford, Toni Lima, NP and nurses of Oncology at Clemmons Wake Forest, a very special thank you to the staff at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills and Luanne Walker for the care and compassion that they showed Tammy and her family during this difficult time; and to the family and friends for all the prayers and support during her long battle.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 15, 2019