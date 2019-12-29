|
|
Tammy Lindsey
Fletcher - Tammy Renee Lindsey, 48, of Fletcher, passed away Friday, December 27 at her residence.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 3 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to either the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806 or to one's local animal shelter.
For more information about Tammy's life or to share a memory with the family, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019