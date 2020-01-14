|
|
Tammy Michelle Walters (Baxley)
Haywood County - Tammy Michelle Walters (Baxley), age 50 of Haywood County went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Tammy was born June 23, 1969 in Johnson City, Tennessee to Rosanna Chambers and Walt Baxley. She was a 1987 graduate of Happy Valley High school and attended Tennessee Technology Center at Elizabethton where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked for Autumn Care in Waynesville, North Carolina. Tammy is preceded in death by her Father Walt Baxley, Aunt Naomi Morgan and Uncle John Morgan.
She is survived by her Mother Rosanna Chambers, Step Father Bill Chambers, Step- Mother Barbara Baxley, her husband of 19 years Charles Walters, Son John Niles of the home, daughter Racheal Orton (Ryan), grandson Mason Meadows, Granddaughter Adelynn Connell. Brothers Christopher Chambers (Keisha, Connor and Hank), Michael Baxley (Beth, Abigail (Knox) Stacy, Ezra, Elijah, and Rylee Baxley. And numerous Aunts and cousins
Tammy's natural gift was always serving and taking care of others. This was exemplified through mentoring and being a preceptor to many nurses throughout her 30 year career. She loved to help others and always felt it was her calling. Tammy lived life to the fullest. She loved talking and spending time with all of her family. She was of the Baptist faith and a devout follower of Jesus Christ. She was known by many and loved by all who knew her.
Please join us for a celebration of life for Tammy Michelle Walters on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral Services at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Jo Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Bill Chambers will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services on Thursday, after 10:30 A.M. until the hour of service at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to .
This obituary was lovingly written by the Walters Family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Walters Family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020