Tate Keaton Brown
Black Mountain - Tate Keaton Brown, 22, of Black Mountain passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Tate was born June 16, 1997 in Buncombe County. He was a 2015 graduate of Charles D. Owen High School where he excelled in football earning All-Western Highlands Conference honors and went on to play football at ETSU. Tate was a member of Mountain View Church. He loved animals and his dogs, Drako and Duke.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Tommy Kimbrell Brown, III.
Tate is survived by his parents, TK Brown and wife, Jody and Ricca Bartlett; paternal grandmother, Doris Brown; maternal grandparents, Gary and Barbara Bartlett all of Black Mountain; brother, Thomas Kimbrell Brown, V of Old Fort; niece, Remy Kate Brown; stepbrothers, Alec and Dillon Ashton; uncles and aunts, Roger and Mary Brown and Kevin and Ashley Bartlett; longtime girlfriend, Blerta Mehaj and cousins, Jordan (Maggie), Drew (Taylor), and Mathew Brown and Kobe and Addison Bartlett.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mountain View Church with Rev. Brent Bolick and Kenny Ford officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas, Jordan, Mathew, and Drew Brown, Kobe and Addison Bartlett, and Alec Ashton.
The family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 to 2:00pm at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, NC 28803.
Tate was a true warhorse and loved the valley and appreciated everyone's support.
I Thessalonians 5:17, Pray without ceasing.
#TateStrong
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.