Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Shelton Obituary
Ted Shelton

Weaverville - Ted Shelton, age 84, of Weaverville, died Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Ted was born November 14, 1935 in Madison County to the late Wiley and Dollie Martin Shelton; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He retired from M.B. Haynes Electric after 30 years of service.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Grace Bradburn Shelton; daughters, Cathy Robinson and husband Jerry, and Jenny Rogers and husband Larry; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Preston Riddle will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Alexander, with Reverend Ricky Honeycutt officiating.

The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Shelton's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -