|
|
Ted Shelton
Weaverville - Ted Shelton, age 84, of Weaverville, died Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Ted was born November 14, 1935 in Madison County to the late Wiley and Dollie Martin Shelton; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He retired from M.B. Haynes Electric after 30 years of service.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Grace Bradburn Shelton; daughters, Cathy Robinson and husband Jerry, and Jenny Rogers and husband Larry; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Preston Riddle will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Alexander, with Reverend Ricky Honeycutt officiating.
The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Shelton's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019