Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Catawba View Baptist Church
Old Fort, NC
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Catawba View Baptist Church
Old Fort, NC
Forest City - Teresa Ann Daniels, age 61, of Forest City, NC, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 6, 1957 in Buncombe County to Joe Graham and the late Eunice Ann Daniels and daughter to Charles and Annie Daniel. Teresa worked as a caregiver and her home church was Catawba View Baptist Church in Old Fort, NC. Along with her mother, Eunice, Annie and Charles, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Brian and Luther Daniels. Teresa is survived by her daughter, Adrienne C. Weir (Stephen); her brothers, Harold Daniels (Christina), Rufus Daniels (Felecia), Richard Daniels (Mary), Travis Daniels, Anthony Daniels, and Tommy Daniels (Audrey); her sisters, Brenda Mathes, Eunice Daniels, Beverly McMillan (Roland), Marylyn Logan and Valerie Hamilton; grandchildren, Riley, Aiden and Sierra; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Catawba View Baptist Church in Old Fort, NC. The family will be receiving friends from 3pm-4pm at the church. Rev. Michael Smith and Rev. Ronald Sullivan will be officiating. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Daniels Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
