Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrell Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrell Lee Case

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrell Lee Case Obituary
Terrell Lee Case

Asheville - Terrell Lee Case, 94, passed away on October 10, 2019, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals following a short illness.

Terrell was a son of the late Arthur and Millie Austin Case. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marie Gasperson Case; grandson, Jason; daughter-in-law, Molly Lewis Case; brothers, Buster, Carroll, Carl and Bobby; and sisters, Bonita Michales and Becky Taylor.

He graduated from Venable High School. He then proudly served his country for 4 years in the armed service during WWII. He later retired from Biltmore Dairy Farms. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his son, Tim Case; great-granddaughter, Sydney Marie; sisters, Dorothy Buckner and Shirley Wright (James); brother-in-law, Marvin Taylor; special friend, Mary Nesbitt; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mr. Case will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Ron Brown will officiate. Interment will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park.

His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now