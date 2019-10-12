|
Terrell Lee Case
Asheville - Terrell Lee Case, 94, passed away on October 10, 2019, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals following a short illness.
Terrell was a son of the late Arthur and Millie Austin Case. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marie Gasperson Case; grandson, Jason; daughter-in-law, Molly Lewis Case; brothers, Buster, Carroll, Carl and Bobby; and sisters, Bonita Michales and Becky Taylor.
He graduated from Venable High School. He then proudly served his country for 4 years in the armed service during WWII. He later retired from Biltmore Dairy Farms. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his son, Tim Case; great-granddaughter, Sydney Marie; sisters, Dorothy Buckner and Shirley Wright (James); brother-in-law, Marvin Taylor; special friend, Mary Nesbitt; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mr. Case will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Ron Brown will officiate. Interment will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park.
His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019