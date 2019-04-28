|
|
Terrell M. Ballard
Asheville - Terrell M. Ballard, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at CarePartners Solace.
Born in Asheville, Terrell was a son of the late Clyde and Pansy Bishop Ballard. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emily Erdine "Dee" Ballard, who died in 2016, and by siblings, Opal Roberts and Carroll Ballard.
Mr. Ballard served in Japan with the US Army, and retired as Engineering Coordinator for General Electric, Hendersonville, after 40 years. More recently he was a valued staff member with Groce Funeral Home for more than 25 years.
He was former Chairman of Deacons at Bent Creek Baptist Church and more recently was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church.
His family include his daughter, Julie Perkins (Larry) of Charlotte; son, Tommy Ballard of Asheville, and one granddaughter, Candace Perkins McCarty (Matt), currently living in Italy.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Talley officiating. Interment with military honors by the NC National Guard Honors Team will follow at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Carepartners Hospice, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 28, 2019